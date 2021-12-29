As a physicist, he was inspired by a Brad Pitt film and revolutionized the way City rivals hire players

Matthew Benham took over the English club in 2009 and took the team from fourth to first division

In the rookie season in Premier League, The Brentford face the mighty Manchester City this Wednesday (29), at 5:15 pm, with broadcast by ESPN on Star+. With bets on young people, the English club has a curious way of going to the market. And everything created by the owner.

Graduated in Physics from the University of Oxford, Matthew Benham became a shareholder – the first – of Brentford in 2009. With a differentiated analytical method, he began investing in the club and taking the team from the fourth to the first division.

With his mathematical knowledge, the physicist realized that he could predict game outcomes more accurately than bookmakers. With that, he set up his company, the Smartodds, employed renowned professionals in Statistics and made his fortune.

Idea based on movie starring Brad Pitt

starring Brad Pitt, the film ‘moneyball‘ depicts the reality of the Oakland Athletic baseball team. The actor plays Billy Beane, the team’s general manager. With financial difficulties, the director has problems to assemble the cast for 2002.

Thus, he creates a revolutionary plan: take advantage of opponents’ layoffs and build a squad based on statistics. And that’s how Matthew Benham drew up the Brentford method.

Betting market as a differential for signings

With the experience in the betting market and the analytical method, Benham started to use the methodology to hire athletes for Brenford.

The strategy set up was as follows: map players in minor leagues that had not yet developed their full professional potential.

Matthew Benham, owner of Brentford Getty Images

After collecting statistical data from the athletes and watching videos, the club’s scouts set out to watch the matches in loco. If they liked it, they hired.

And young people with potential bear sporting and financial rewards. For example, in July 2017, Brentford invested 1.6 million pounds to bring Neal Maupay, of brest, of the French second division. Two years later, the forward was sold to the brighton for 20 million pounds.

After 17 rounds played, the Premier League debutante occupies the 13th placement, with 20 points earned so far.

Brentford shield Getty Images

If he stays in the top flight, or still achieves something more surprising this season, it will be even more common to hear modest Brentford fans praise the club’s owner at the stadium: “There’s only one Matthew Benham”.