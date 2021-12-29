As Covid-19 Advances, China Extends Confinement, India Approves Emergency Pill for Disease | World

Faced with the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, mainly in Europe, countries are trying to find a way to control the spread of the virus without causing so much damage to the economy.

“A rapid increase in [variante] omicron (…) will cause a high rate of hospitalizations, especially among those who are not vaccinated,” said, on Tuesday (28), Catherine Smallwood, one of the authorities of the European arm of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The travel industry, for example, was heavily impacted at Christmas time, one of the busiest times of the year for airlines. After pilots and flight attendants came into contact with infected people, around 7,000 flights were canceled worldwide last weekend.

Pandemic control is hampered by low vaccination rates (either because of the population’s resistance to being immunized or because of the lack of doses in poor countries) and because of limitations in the rapid testing of patients.

Below, see the measures taken on Tuesday by countries that see the rise in the number of Covid cases:

This Tuesday (28), Yan’an residents have entered into confinement: they are banned from driving their cars, and only one person from each household can go out every three days to buy food.

China had also determined, last Thursday (23), the isolation of hundreds of thousands of citizens in the city of Xian, to contain another focus of transmission of the coronavirus. More than 200 cases were registered in the region between 9 and 22 December.

This number is much smaller than the number of infections registered in European countries and the United States. But since the first wave of Covid-19, detected in late 2019 in Wuhan, the China adopts the posture of closing borders and imposing severe restrictions in the face of any increase in contamination rates.

India approved this Tuesday the use of molnupirvir — tablet against Covid-19 produced by US drugmaker MSD — for emergency situations.

In October, the company said that this drug reduces hospitalizations and deaths in people who are in the initial cycle of the disease. (see video below).

US Pharmacist Announces Antiviral That Cuts Covid Hospitalizations and Deaths by Half

According to the national minister of Health, Mansukh Mandaviya, thirteen Indian companies will manufacture the medicine.

In Mexico, authorities in the state of Jalisco prevented passengers from disembarking on a cruise that left the United States towards the city of Puerto Vallarta, after detecting Covid-19 cases among crew members.

It is the second time that something similar has happened in four days in this same tourist destination.

Measures announced at the beginning of the week

Below, check measures announced on Monday (27):

While daily contagions are approaching the record mark of January 2021 (250,000), President Joe Biden said the impacts will not be as significant as those produced by the delta variant.

“The omicron is a source of concern, but it shouldn’t be a source of panic,” he said.

In an attempt to avoid labor shortages, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reduced the isolation period for asymptomatic cases from 10 days to five.

THE Greece announced the return of remote work for at least 50% of workers in the public and private sectors between 3 and 16 January. Restaurants, bars, cafes and nightclubs must close at midnight.

Last week, the government imposed the mandatory use of masks indoors and outdoors and canceled the year-end festivities.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland decreed:

limits on the total number of people gathered in meetings,

restrictions on opening hours of bars and restaurants;

imposition of social distancing.

In England, the government is waiting for more evidence to find out if the health service can cope with the high rates of infection.