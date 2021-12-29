At 54 years old, Celso Portiolli reveals that he has bladder cancer: ‘optimistic and with faith’ – Celebrities

The presenter Celso Portioli used Instagram this Tuesday (28) to inform fans that he has bladder cancer, discovered at an early stage. At 54, he said he had surgery in December and will undergo one more treatment.

“I had bladder cancer that was found at the earliest possible stage in a routine exam. An endoscopic procedure was performed to remove this polyp. And now, I will have to undergo an intravesical treatment, which is inside the bladder. An immunotherapy, called BCG,” he said.

Optimistic and excited through a video of about five minutes, Celso also said that the chance of cure is close to 100%, and that he will lead a normal life during the treatment.

“Chance of cure close to 100% and during my treatment, life was absolutely normal, doing what I always did. I’m optimistic and with great faith in God that everything has ‘worked out’!”, he said.

He also thanked the support of the family and the medical team: “thank you to my wife, children, family, my friend Joaquim and other dear friends who supported me emotionally, gratitude to the doctors, I was and am being welcomed in a very special way” , he said.

In filming, the presenter also explained that he thought about whether or not to tell about the problem before the turn of the year. “Many friends of mine don’t know, there are relatives who don’t know,” he declared. He says he’d rather end 2021 with the news of the disease than start 2022 with it.

