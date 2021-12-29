Atletico-MG has Jorge Jesus as plan A and relationship with patrons could turn up the sleeve

According to ESPN Brazil, Jorge Jesus is in Atlético-MG’s sights for 2022 after the departure of coach Cuca, who decided not to stay at the club next season

Jorge Jesus is in the crosshairs of Atlético-MG for 2022. After confirming this Tuesday (28) the Coach Cuca’s decision not to go ahead of the team for next season, the board now seeks a new commander to lead the ambitious Galo sports project in a year that will face the competition of Libertadores Conmebol.

With the Portuguese exit from Benfica command, miners should contact the Mister staff to seek information about a possible interest in returning to Brazilian football.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Atlético-MG may even have a ‘card up their sleeve’ to try to close with Jorge Jesus: Ricardo Guimarães. One of the 4R’s, a group of advisers who started to invest heavily in Galo football, the billionaire has had a close relationship with the coach since 2019.

President of the BMG bank, the businessman hosted Mister during the Portuguese’s visit to Belo Horizonte and was, at the invitation of Guimarães, in an Atlético match, precisely in the 2-1 victory over Flamengo for Brasileirão that year, at Independência.

Ricardo Guimarães (center) and Jorge Jesus Pedro Souza/Atlético – Getty Images

The mission of the Minas Gerais club may be more ‘simple’ from now on, as it does not have a dispute with Flamengo, which in recent days sent a two-season agreement with another Portuguese, Paulo Sousa.

Even if the chance to count on Jorge Jesus starts to be worked on from now on, behind the scenes at Galo there was still the expectation of maintaining the work of the commission that made history in 2021 under the command of Cuca.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“Cuca claimed personal reasons, of a family nature, and said that his decision was irreversible, despite the repeated attempts by the directors to dissuade him and seek a path in which it would be possible to reconcile private issues with work.”

“The coach also stated, at the same meeting, that he would not work at any other club in 2022, to dedicate himself solely to family matters”, pointed out Atlético-MG in a statement.