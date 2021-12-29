Atlético-MG’s ‘Mecenas’ explains why Cuca left, is asked about Jesus and promises ‘great coach’

In an interview with the portal supersports, manager Rubens Menin stated that he was not surprised with Cuca’s decision to leave Atlético-MG and guaranteed that the club will seek a ‘coach to match’

Even with a magical year in the club’s history, the Atlético-MG is again looking for a coach. After leading the team in achieving the Brazilian championship, ending a 50-year fast without the competition title, and also the miner and of the Brazil’s Cup, Cuca decided not to will go ahead of Rooster in 2022.

One of the group’s advisors known as the 4Rs, Rubens Menin said he wasn’t surprised by the coach’s decision. In an interview with the portal supersports, the manager revealed that the commander was already showing signs that he would not stay at the club next season.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“He had already signaled to us days before that he might not stay. He told us that he had a personal problem and needed to resolve it, take some time away from football. That’s what happened”, revealed Menin, who also commented on the search for a new name.

“Athletic will have to find a suitable coach, because the squad demands that. We’re not going to put any coach having a cast like this. Atlético have a great squad, they have structure, and we have to find a coach to match Cuca. Our squad is of great quality and needs a great coach”.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

With Jorge Jesus free in the market after his departure from Benfica, the Portuguese name gained strength in Belo Horizonte in the last hours. According to the ESPN Brazil, the coach is the plan A do Galo, and the proximity to Ricardo Guimarães, another advisor who makes up the 4Rs group, can be an asset to the club.

Asked about the Mister, however, Menin did not go into details about it.

“I won’t go into that. I’ll leave it to Rodrigo Caetano and President Sérgio Coelho. I think it’s better to leave this decision to the football team”, said the businessman, who also preferred not to show a predilection for a Brazilian or foreign coach to take over Atlético-MG in 2022.

“I don’t have an opinion about this, whether Brazilian or foreign. Cuca I said because, at that time, he had already done a good job for Atlético and there was already admiration. This time, I’ll leave the decision to the football team, to Rodrigo Caetano and the president”.