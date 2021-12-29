attendances go up more than 10 times in the UPAs in Fortaleza in December

During the month of December, daily consultations for flu-like illnesses in the six Emergency Care Units (UPAs), managed by the City of Fortaleza, increased more than 10 times. In 25 days, the number of daily appointments rose from 122 to 1,359, the latter recorded this Monday, 27. The information was disclosed by Mayor José Sarto (PDT), broadcast on social networks, this Tuesday, 28, next to the assistant secretary of municipal Health, Aline Gouveia.

In the balance, the municipal manager detailed that on December 2, 122 assistances were recorded in the UPAs. Ten days later, the number doubled, going to 309 assistances. Eight days later, the number tripled, totaling 1,129 and this Monday, 27, there were 1,359 daily consultations due to flu-like illness in the six units, located in the Cristo Redentor, Vila Velha, Bom Jardim, Itaperi, Jangurussu and Edson Queiroz neighborhoods.

Table of Contents About the subject Subscribe THE PEOPLE+

Discharge at the health posts

Check the balance of services: Tags

About the subject

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

Discharge at the health posts

The increase in attendances for flu-like illnesses was also registered in the Basic Health Units (UBS) in Fortaleza. In health posts, the high rose seven times in December, as disclosed by Sarto. On December 2, 381 calls were registered. Ten days later, the amount has more than doubled, going to 771. On December 20, 1,444 assistances were accounted for. Last Monday, the amount registered 2,191.

Also according to Sarto, the daily request for hospitalization due to the flu syndrome in Fortaleza currently has 16 requests, being 12 for infirmary beds and four for Intensive Care Units (ICUs). The mayor highlighted that before December, requests for admissions were zeroed.

Check the balance of services:

Basic Health Units (UBS) – Health Posts

12/02: 381

12/12: 771

12/20: 1,444

12/27: 2,191

Upas

12/02: 122

12/12: 309

12/20: 1,129

12/27: 1,359

Content always available and unlimited access. Subscribe O PEOPLE+ by clicking here

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags