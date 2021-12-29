Avian flu: threat of new epidemic makes Israel sacrifice hundreds of thousands of birds

6 hours ago

Credit, Israel Nature and Parks Authority Photo caption, Rescue of dead cranes in Lake Hula, northern Israel

Tens of thousands of birds are being sacrificed in Israel in an attempt to contain a serious outbreak of bird flu.

More than 5,000 migratory cranes have died in the Hula Nature Reserve – in what Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg called “the worst blow to wildlife” in Israel’s history.

Local farmers were also forced to slaughter half a million chickens, raising fears of possible egg shortages.

So far, no transmission of the A(H5N1) virus to humans has been reported.

However, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with his national security adviser and other experts on Monday (12/27) to discuss efforts to prevent this from happening.

People who have been in close contact with infected birds are receiving preventive treatment.

Although transmission from birds to humans is a rare event, the death of 456 people infected with the virus has been reported worldwide since 2003, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Images published by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority showed rangers in protective clothing using a dinghy to retrieve dead cranes from Lake Hula, with the aim of preventing other wildlife from becoming infected.

The authority also said the remains of 250 birds had been seen around the Hula Valley and that 30 sick cranes had been identified in other parts of the country.

The sight of tens of thousands of cranes coming from Europe to winter in the Hula Nature Reserve is often a birdwatcher’s delight. But the site was declared off-limits to visitors last week due to the devastating outbreak of bird flu.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Hundreds of thousands of chickens are being slaughtered in Israel (archive photo)

Avian influenza viruses occur naturally in migratory waterfowl, which tend not to develop symptoms.

Poultry are much more susceptible and once the virus is found in commercial or domestic groups, it is recommended that all birds that may be infected be quickly slaughtered.

Israeli media reported that more than half a million chickens in Moshav Margaliot were being slaughtered in an effort to contain the outbreak and minimize the risk to humans. The site supplies 7% of all eggs consumed in Israel.

The Times of Israel newspaper said the first avian flu outbreak in Israel this fall was reported on Oct. 18 in Moshav Nahalal, in the Jezreel Valley, about 60 km southwest of the Hula Nature Reserve.

In November, cases were registered in a kibbutz (collective farm) and in two farms, he added.