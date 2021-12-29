Avian flu: threat of new epidemic makes Israel sacrifice hundreds of thousands of birds

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Avian flu: threat of new epidemic makes Israel sacrifice hundreds of thousands of birds 5 Views

Professionals in protective clothing collect dead cranes from Lake Hula (December 27, 2021)

Credit, Israel Nature and Parks Authority

Photo caption,

Rescue of dead cranes in Lake Hula, northern Israel

Tens of thousands of birds are being sacrificed in Israel in an attempt to contain a serious outbreak of bird flu.

More than 5,000 migratory cranes have died in the Hula Nature Reserve – in what Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg called “the worst blow to wildlife” in Israel’s history.

Local farmers were also forced to slaughter half a million chickens, raising fears of possible egg shortages.

So far, no transmission of the A(H5N1) virus to humans has been reported.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Auction of Cedae raises R$ 2.2 billion for exploration of water and sanitation in the West Zone and over 20 municipalities | Rio de Janeiro

More than R$2.2 billion were raised for exploration from block 3 of water distribution and …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved