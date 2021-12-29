“Back to Hogwarts”: Emma Watson and Rupert Grint reveal they nearly dropped out of the franchise halfway through, and explain why

Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley played by other actors? Believe me, it almost came true! And the worst: after Emma Watson and Rupert Grint had already brilliantly brought the characters to life in the “Harry Potter” franchise. This Tuesday (28), the Daily Mail had access to an excerpt of the meeting with the actors, and reported that Watson and Grint seriously considered leaving the project halfway through.

The special “Harry Potter: Back at Hogwarts” will premiere on HBO Max only on January 1st, celebrating 20 years since the premiere of the first feature. But, in the scenes that the British publication had access, Emma Watson recalled the time when she thought to leave the job, after worldwide fame interfered directly in her life. “I think I was scared. I don’t know if you’ve ever felt like you’ve reached a tipping point where you thought, ‘This is kind of forever now’”, he remembered.

The star explained that the crisis happened at the time they were recording “A Ordem da Fênix”, when he was just 16 years old. On the big screen, the plots of wizards also began to follow the common conflicts that teenagers face. “Things started to get spicy for all of us”, commented.

Continues after Advertising

Rupert Grint took advantage and revealed that he also had the same desire to leave Ron Weasley in his past. “I also had feelings similar to Emma’s, ‘thinking about what life would be like if I ended one day. We never really talk about it. I think we were going through this at our own pace, we were kind of in the moment. It just didn’t occur to us that we probably all had similar feelings.” vented.

Daniel Radcliffe also pondered how difficult it was to have that kind of conversation with each other. “We never talked about it in the movie because we were just kids. As a 14 year old, I would never turn to another 14 year old and go like, ‘Hey, how are you? It’s all right?”‘, analyzed.

Continues after Advertising

And concerns about Emma Watson’s possible departure were very real behind the scenes. Director David Yates, responsible for the last four films, recalled that he had received the alert when he took over the project. “One thing that David [Heyman] and the studio talked to me was that Emma wasn’t sure she wanted to go back to do another Potter”, he stated. For the nation’s general happiness, our eternal Hermione Granger gave up on the idea. “The fans genuinely wanted it to be a hit, and we all genuinely support each other. How good is that?”, he reflected.