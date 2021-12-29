“Back to Hogwarts”: Emma Watson reveals when she fell in love with Tom Felton

[Aviso: Esse texto contém spoilers do especial “Harry Potter: De Volta A Hogwarts”]

Much to the Potterheads’ delight, the “Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts” special is getting closer and closer. While January 1st doesn’t arrive, international vehicles are releasing sections to hold fans’ anxiety. This time, it was Emma Watson who made a revelation like that, but that may not be new to many… Our eternal Hermione Granger admitted that she was really in love with one of her co-stars.

According to ET Canada, it was Tom Felton, interpreter of Draco Malfoy, who made the actress’ heart race. And she remembers the exact moment it happened. Awn! “I walked into the room where we were having a dynamic. The task you were given was to draw the image you have of God, and Tom had drawn a girl with a cap turned backwards on a skateboard. And I don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him”, remembered.

At the time, the two were still preparing for roles in the first film in the saga, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” While Emma was 11, Tom was 14. “I used to come in every day and look up his number on the roll call list, it was number seven, and if his name was there, it was a very exciting day. He was three years older than me, so his attitude was like, ‘You’re like my little sister.’, said the actress.

To complete, the actor said that he knew that his colleague had a crush on him: “I think I was in the hair and makeup chair and someone said something like, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.’ I became very protective of her. Yeah, and I’ve always had a crush on her, too, and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a connection.”

Although there have always been rumors of a relationship between Emma Watson and Tom Felton, during and after the filming of the films, nothing happened between the two. But some fans still dream of a possible romance. Stars often share records together on social media. Last week, Felton posted a video of the two playing behind the scenes. “Always the most competitive”, he wrote in the caption.

However, according to British tabloid Metro, Emma is currently dating businessman Leo Robinton. Tom had a brief relationship with Jade Olivia Gordon, who played Draco Malfoy’s wife, Astoria Greengrass, in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”.

In addition to the main trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the special meeting will also feature Tom Felton, Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Lewis, Imelda Staunton, Evanna Lynch , Ian Hart, Bonnie Wright, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, Mark Williams, Alfred Enoch and more. “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” premieres on HBO Max on January 1st and we can’t wait!