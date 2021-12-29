Bahia has 673 cases of influenza A H3N2 and eight deaths from the disease | Bahia

Bahia registered 673 cases of Flu Syndrome (GS) with a positive report for Influenza A H3N2, according to a bulletin released by the Epidemiological Surveillance Board (DIVEP), of the Bahia Health Secretary (Sesab), this Tuesday (28).

Of this total, 114 cases evolved to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and required hospitalization.

Also according to the bulletin, were registered eight deaths due to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome caused by Influenza A H3N2, which represents a 7.1% fatality rate among the cases that required hospitalization. Of the total number of deaths, seven occurred in Salvador and one in Laje.

Sesab informed that the highest lethality was observed in the age group equal to or greater than 80 years, with a record of six deaths. You two others were in the ranges of 60 to 69 years (one death) and 70 to 79 years (one death). Furthermore, only one death does not present information about the presence of comorbidities.

The monitoring of the circulation of respiratory viruses is carried out through the notification of SRAG cases in the SIVEP-GRIPE information system and also through sampling carried out by sentinel units of the Flu Syndrome (SG). Hospitalized SARS cases or deaths due to SARS regardless of hospitalization are considered.

However, Sesab reported that due to instability in the Ministry of Health’s information system, access to case notification data has been inconsistent and discontinuous, making the information subject to review.

