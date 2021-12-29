Bahia has the highest accumulated rainfall in the month in 32 years; Itamaraju is the city where it rained the most in Brazil | Bahia

Itamaraju, in southern Bahia, was the municipality where it rained the most in Brazil in December this year, with 769.8mm of rain , according to data from the National Center for Monitoring and Alerting of Natural Disasters (Cemaden). This number represents more than fivefold of climatology this month (148.0mm).

According to the state government, Bahia recorded the highest accumulated rainfall for December in the last 32 years.

The climatology of rainfall between September and December in Itamaraju is 499.7mm; in Ilhéus it is 434.4mm; and in Porto Seguro it is 507.7mm. Therefore, during this period, the rains in these regions are well above average.

Understand why it’s raining so much in Bahia and other states

According to meteorological data, the highest accumulations of rain between 9 am on Thursday (23) and 9 am on Tuesday (27) were recorded in:

Valença: 215 mm, corresponds to more than triple its December climatology (64.9 mm);

Ilhéus: 209mm, corresponding to 70.2% more than its December climatology (122.8mm);

Salvador: 188mm, corresponds to more than triple its December climatology (58.1mm);

Igrapiúna: 202mm;

Camamu: 196mm;

Rocha Bar: 195mm;

Gandu: 188mm;

Itabuna: 187mm.

Since last Friday (25), the Institute for the Environment and Water Resources (Inema) has been carrying out technical inspections through the inspection and environmental monitoring team in municipalities in the south, extreme south and southwest, to verify the impacts on the dams.

During the inspections, irregular dams that broke in the interior of the state were identified, for example, in Iguá, Jussiape and Quati. According to the state government, together with the State Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence (Sudec), the Fire Department (CBMBA) and local city halls, emergency intervention actions were carried out to avoid impacts on the local community.

According to the meteorologist at Inema, Mauro Bernasconi, the accumulation of rain is related to the formation of “constant humidity corridors”, which come from the Amazon, currently through the South Atlantic Convergence Zone (ZCAS), which is a band of clouds that extends from the southern Amazon region to the central area of ​​the South Atlantic.

Check the weather forecast for the coming days:

In Vitória da Conquista, in the southwest of the state, the forecast is for many clouds with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms both on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, the forecast is for many clouds with isolated rain and, on Saturday, the weather should remain cloudy with the possibility of isolated rain.

In Itambé, in the southwest region, the forecast is for clouds with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, the weather should remain cloudy.

For Saturday, the forecast is for many clouds with the possibility of isolated rain.

The forecast is for cloudy weather with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, on Wednesday and Thursday, in Itamaraju, in southern Bahia.

On Friday and Saturday, the forecast is for many clouds with the possibility of isolated rain.

The weather forecast is of many clouds with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, on Wednesday and Thursday, in Itajuípe, in southern Bahia.

On Friday and Saturday, the forecast is for closed weather. The minimum temperature is 20ºC and the maximum can reach 29ºC.

In Itabuna, in southern Bahia, the forecast is for many clouds with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, both on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, the weather must remain closed. The minimum temperature is 20ºC and the maximum is 29ºC. Furthermore, the humidity can reach up to 95%.

The forecast is for closed weather with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, on Wednesday and Thursday, in Ilhéus, in the south of the state.

On Friday and Saturday, the weather must remain closed. The minimum temperature is 20ºC and the maximum can reach up to 30ºC.

From Wednesday to Saturday, the forecast will be cloudy weather with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, in Barreiras, in the west of the state.

In the city of Luís Eduardo Magalhães, in the western region, the forecast is for cloudy weather with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms from Wednesday to Saturday.

The minimum temperature is 20ºC and the maximum can reach 26ºC.

In Juazeiro, in the north of the state, the forecast is for many clouds with the possibility of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday into Saturday, the weather should remain cloudy. The minimum temperature is 19ºC and the maximum can reach 35ºC.

Wednesday will be full of clouds with the possibility of isolated rain in the capital of Bahia. On Thursday, the forecast is for overcast weather with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

For Friday there is no forecast of rain. According to data from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the forecast is for clear weather, with a minimum temperature of 22ºC and a maximum of 31ºC.

However, on Saturday (1st), the weather becomes cloudy again in Salvador, with a maximum humidity of up to 90%.

2 of 2 Aerial photo shows a person walking along a flooded street after heavy rains in Itajuipe, southern Bahia, this Monday (27) — Photo: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters Aerial photo shows a person walking along a flooded street after heavy rains in Itajuipe, southern Bahia, this Monday (27) — Photo: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

In all, 21 people died as a result of heavy rains in Bahia. According to the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection (Sudec), 77,092 people are homeless or displaced.

The number of homeless people – who are people who lost their properties and need support from the government – ​​is 34,163. The total number of evacuees – which are people who also lost their properties, but were allocated to family homes – is 42,929.

Sudec reported that 471,786 people were affected by the rain. The number of injured has not changed since Monday (27), and remains at 358 people. This Tuesday, 136 cities are under an emergency situation decree.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻