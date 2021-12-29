Bahia: the number of deaths from floods rises to 21 – National

The 21st first victim of the rains is a 19-year-old boy (Photo: Gov/Bhaia/Disclosure)

The number of victims of floods in the state of Bahia rose to 21, according to data released this Tuesday (28/12), by the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection (Sudec). In addition, 34,163 homeless were counted, while there are 42,929 homeless. It is worth remembering that the difference between homeless and homeless is the need for public shelter. The displaced people lost their properties, but managed to relocate to other locations.

The 21st first victim of the rains is a 19-year-old boy, who tried to cross a flood in Ilhéus, on Monday night (27), and ended up drowning. It is the second registered death in the city. The number of those affected by the heavy rains rose to 471,786 people, but the number of injured remained stable at 358. The number of cities in a state of emergency also increased. There are now 136 cities in this situation.

rain phenomenon

In addition, Bahia faces the highest accumulated rainfall for December in the last 32 years. According to the National Center for Monitoring and Alerting of Natural Disasters (Cemaden), Itamaraju (in southern Bahia) was the municipality where it rained the most in Brazil, with 769.8mm of rain, which represents more than five times its climatology December (148.0 mm).

The data indicated that the rainfall climatology between September and December in Itamaraju is 499.7mm; in Ilhéus it is 434.4mm; and in Porto Seguro it is 507.7mm. Thus, in this period, the rains in these regions are above average.