Banco do Brics, which includes Brazil, admits Egypt as a member

The NDB (New Development Bank), better known as the Bank of the Brics, announced today that it has admitted Egypt as a member of the institution.

The adhesion marks a new advance in the organization’s global expansion process, which in September admitted the entry of Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.

Founded in 2015 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the bank has sought to expand its global reach, aiming to become an important source of financing for emerging markets.

Since its foundation, around 80 projects have been approved, totaling a portfolio of US$ 30 billion.

“Egypt is one of the fastest growing countries in the world, an important economy on the African continent and in the Middle East region, as well as a key player in development finance institutions,” said NDB president Marcos Troyjo.

“We look forward to supporting your infrastructure investment and sustainable development needs,” he continued.

In September, Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system, had already anticipated that Banco do Brics intended to announce a new member of the African continent this year.

Under the bank’s statute, any member of the UN (United Nations) can join the NDB, but the focus has been on developing economies.