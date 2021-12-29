Barros doesn’t show interest and leaves Flamengo with an open path to advance in the signing of a midfielder

Palmeiras has a very strong cast, but Abel Ferreira thinks it can always improve. Therefore, it continues to wait for more punctual reinforcements. In the attacking sector, who arrived was Navarro, a forward who had a great season with Botafogo’s shirt and Verdão decided to invest in his hiring, even though he still doesn’t have great status.

Last Tuesday (28), information appeared stating that jair, from Atlético-MG, would be in the crosshairs of Alviverde. However, the position of Palmeira is that nthere is nothing regarding this player. There is, at least for the moment, no conversation between the parties.

The midfielder is considered a good player, he had a beautiful Brazilian Championship at Rooster, but he is not in Palmeiras’ plans. The athlete is considered at Flamengo and in teams abroad. Palmeiras, in turn, is not in this dispute and does not intend to enter the negotiation.

Verdão’s priority is to hire a defender and a center forward. Several names are being considered internally, but the club understands that the market is highly valued and requires care not to make a mistake in the choice. The strong man of the São Paulo club’s football, Anderson Barros, has autonomy and a free hand from President Leila Pereira in this hiring process.

Abel Ferreira does not put any pressure on reinforcements. The Portuguese trusts the board and, meanwhile, makes his planning for the Interclub World Cup. The commander, who is speculated at Benfica, does not intend to leave Palmeiras anytime soon.