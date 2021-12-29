BC: forecast for the 2021 IPCA goes from 10.04% to 10.02% – News

The median of expectations calculated in the Focus Report for the IPCA, the index of inflation official, follow informing that 2022 could be the second consecutive year of breach of the target to be pursued by the Central Bank.

The forecast continued at 5.03%, against 5.00% of the target ceiling for next year, as disclosed this Monday (27) by BC. A month ago, the forecast was 5.00%. For 2021, the median continued in double digits, changing from 10.04% to 10.02%. The estimate was 10.15% four weeks ago.

The upper band of this year’s inflation target is 5.25%, and the BC will need to release an open letter in early January to explain the target’s overflow.

Considering the 60 responses in the last five working days, the expectation for the 2021 IPCA increased from 10.03% to 10.00%.

For 2022, 60 updates were made in the last five days, with estimates ranging from 5.02% to 4.98% — within the range pursued by BC.

The expectation for the IPCA in 2023 increased from 3.40% to 3.38%, while, for 2024, the median remained at 3.00%. Four weeks ago, these projections were 3.42% and 3.10%, respectively. The target for 2023 is inflation of 3.25%, with a margin of 1.5 points (from 1.75% to 4.75%). For 2024, the goal is 3.00%, with a margin of 1.5 points (from 1.5% to 4.5%).

In an October statement from the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), the BC updated its inflation projections with estimates of 10.2% in 2021, 4.7% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023. The collegiate raised the Selic by 1.5 percentage points, to 9.25% per year.

BC stopped publishing, in the Focus document, projections about the Top 5. These data can be consulted in the Market Expectations System.

Inflation for the months

Financial market economists changed the forecast for the IPCA in December 2021, from 0.71% to 0.69%, according to the Market Focus Report. A month earlier, the projected percentage was 0.75%.

For January 2022, the projection in Focus rose from 0.51% to 0.48% — it was at 0.56% four weeks ago.

The Focus Report also brought a revision in the projection for the IPCA in February of next year, which varied from 0.69% to 0.70%. A month ago, it was at 0.66%.

Smoothed inflation for the next 12 months went from high of 5.16% to 5.11% from one week to another — a month ago, it was at 5.48%.

