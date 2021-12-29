Beauty of the Universe: See incredible images of comet Leonard from Earth – 12/28/2021

The Leonard comet passage, from the newly discovered in 2021, resulted in incredible images made by astronomy lovers around the world. The celestial object reached its closest point to Earth on December 12, when it was 35 million kilometers away.

Since then, new photographic records of the phenomenon continue to be shared over the internet. And its passage deserves to be highlighted, as it will only pass through our planet again approximately 80 thousand years from now.

From Brazil, it was possible to see it on December 21, which also yielded other beautiful photos. Now he is already moving away from our planet.

If you are curious to know how the comet passed around the world, check out the Space Weather website, which brings together images published by astronomy lovers around the world.

Comet Leonard’s tail is 15 km long Image: Michael Jaeger

Some of the most impressive photos are the ones of the tail, which is 15 million kilometers long. This is the case of the record made by Michael Jaeger, in Namibia, in Africa.

As comets are, in general, balls of dirty ice moving through the Solar System, they are composed of microscopic cosmic dust, larger rock particles and gases frozen at their core.

The tail would be like a trail, similar to the one left by a dump truck that drops earth as it passes.

It becomes bright as comets approach the Sun, heat up, and emit flaming gases and dust. Parallel to this, the solar winds push this “hair” backwards, away from the Sun, forming the beautiful shape of a tail.

Comet Leonard seen from New Zealand Image: Chris Morriss

the comet

The object C/2021 A1 was discovered in January of this year, by Gregory J. Leonard — hence the name — as it passed between Mars and Jupiter towards the Sun.

Observations and analyzes concluded that it is a comet with a long-period orbit.

After more than 15 days of being seen with the naked eye, it is already moving away from Earth – and, consequently, losing light. Afterwards, Leonard will return to the depths of the Solar System, on a journey of thousands of years.

It’s hard to see with the naked eye — it looks like a small blurry star. But with the help of telescopes, binoculars, telescopes or optical zoom cameras, the tail reveals itself and you can watch Leonard’s show from the front row.

If you’re still hoping to see it, find a place with less light pollution and look for the comet’s position with the help of an astronomical app — such as Stellarium, Star Walk, Star Chart, Sky Safari or SkyView.

The best time to observe is in the early evening, before moonrise, near the western horizon.

In Brazil, there were people who took advantage and registered. See the images below.

Brazilian photographers record the passage of comet Leonard

1 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Phablo Araujo – Jataí/GO Phablo Araujo – Jataí/GO two / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Gabriel Zaparolli – Torres/RS Gabriel Zaparolli – Torres/RS 3 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Luciano Miguel Diniz – Canitar/SP Luciano Miguel Diniz – Canitar/SP 4 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Adriano Fonseca – Sorocaba/SP Adriano Fonseca – Sorocaba/SP 5 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Phablo Araujo – Jataí/GO Phablo Araujo – Jataí/GO 6 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Márcio Spínola – Barretos/SP Márcio Spínola – Barretos/SP 7 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Marcello Cavalcanti – Rio de Janeiro/RJ Marcello Cavalcanti – Rio de Janeiro/RJ 8 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Samuel Guimarães – Campinas/SP Samuel Guimarães – Campinas/SP 9 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Cristóvão Jacques, from the Sonear Observatory Capture: Cristóvão Jacques/SONEAR; processing: Wagner Cardia – Oliveira/MG 10 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Tiago Domezi – Igaraçu do Tietê/SP Tiago Domezi – Igaraçu do Tietê/SP 11 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Wagner Amaral – Campinas/SP Wagner Amaral – Campinas/SP

*With information from the article by Marcella Duarte.