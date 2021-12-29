Benfica probed Abel Ferreira’s situation at Palmeiras before firing Jesus, says newspaper

Benfica would have contacted Abel Ferreira a few weeks ago to know the situation of the coach from Palmeira

THE Benfica is in the market looking for a new coach to replace Jorge Jesus at the moment. His resignation, however, was already discussed at the club a few weeks ago, with possible replacements already being considered.

According to the newspaper The game, the Portuguese club probed coach Abel Ferreira, currently in the palm trees, about his situation in Brazil a few weeks ago, when Jesus started to swing.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Follow the games from Benfica in the Portuguese Championship broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

Since then, no other contact has been made with the two-time champion coach of the Libertadores Conmebol, which has a contract until December 2022 with Palmeiras. Recently, the new president Leila Pereira guaranteed the permanence of the commander.

“Our two-time Libertadores coach is at Palmeiras. I was eager to share this news and announce that Abel will join us in the next season. He has a contract until the end of 2022, with the possibility of renewing it until 2023,” he said.

“So, I confirm that our coach Abel remains with us, fulfilling his contract. This has always been the presidency’s wish, but I also need the coach’s wish. I’m sure he is very happy at Palmeiras, as are our millions of fans,” he added.