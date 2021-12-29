Beto Carrero will have a new radical toy and an unprecedented theme area

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Beto Carrero will have a new radical toy and an unprecedented theme area 4 Views

Park celebrates 30 years this Tuesday (28) and announced news for visitors

The 30th anniversary celebrations of Beto Carrero World, in Penha, on the North Coast of Santa Catarina, have already started. The park celebrates this Tuesday (28) its thirtieth anniversary and announced new attractions, including a new radical toy.

Beto Carrero celebrates 30 years – Photo: Beto Carrero/DisclosureBeto Carrero celebrates 30 years – Photo: Beto Carrero/Disclosure

The park also announced the Summer Edition of the Festival MasterChef Brasil Beto Carrero, which will feature recipes signed by Chef Henrique Fogaça.

The new radical toy, which is due to open later this summer, will be located in the new Cowboyland themed area. The park has yet to release details of the new attraction.

New attraction was announced in celebration of the park's 30th anniversary – Photo: Beto Carrero/DisclosureNew attraction was announced in celebration of the park’s 30th anniversary – Photo: Beto Carrero/Divulgação

The park also hosts the biggest exhibition by the artist Romero Britto. There are 14 outdoor works that will be installed throughout 2022 at Praça de Eventos. Some works can already be seen around the park.

New Cowboyland attraction is due to open later this summer – Photo: Beto Carrero/DisclosureNew Cowboyland attraction should be inaugurated this summer – Photo: Beto Carrero/Divulgação

New attractions, shows and incredible events also enter the celebrations, as well as other surprises not yet revealed.

Another new attraction announced is the world’s first NERF themed area, in partnership with the company Hasbro, which makes a number of world-famous toys and games. The area should be installed next summer.

Join the group and receive the main news
of Itajaí and region in the palm of your hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Tobey Maguire Named Favorite Spider-Man of Survey Public

In celebration of the release of ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘, a IGN American did a …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved