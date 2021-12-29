Beto Carrero will have a new radical toy and an unprecedented theme area

Park celebrates 30 years this Tuesday (28) and announced news for visitors

The 30th anniversary celebrations of Beto Carrero World, in Penha, on the North Coast of Santa Catarina, have already started. The park celebrates this Tuesday (28) its thirtieth anniversary and announced new attractions, including a new radical toy.

The park also announced the Summer Edition of the Festival MasterChef Brasil Beto Carrero, which will feature recipes signed by Chef Henrique Fogaça.

The new radical toy, which is due to open later this summer, will be located in the new Cowboyland themed area. The park has yet to release details of the new attraction.

The park also hosts the biggest exhibition by the artist Romero Britto. There are 14 outdoor works that will be installed throughout 2022 at Praça de Eventos. Some works can already be seen around the park.

New attractions, shows and incredible events also enter the celebrations, as well as other surprises not yet revealed.

Another new attraction announced is the world’s first NERF themed area, in partnership with the company Hasbro, which makes a number of world-famous toys and games. The area should be installed next summer.