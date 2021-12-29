Black Light will appear in ‘Doctor Strange 2’, says website

After speculation surrounding the Illuminati’s performance in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘, a group known for having some of the brightest minds in comics, info from Fandomwire point to the participation of a specific member.

Black Light, leader of the Inhumans, will join this Illuminati formation, according to the report.

The site can’t tell if it’s the same version of Anson Mount, from the time of Marvel TV/ABC, but probably Kevin Feige will try to keep away from that project.

Besides him, other speculated members are Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Mr. fantastic (Ioan Gruffud) and Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire).

“The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, is openThe.

Now that Iron Man and Captain America have departed after the battle of Avengers: Endgame, the most powerful ex-surgeon and wizard of all, Doctor Strange, must play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using her magic to manipulate time and space with a forbidden spell opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘Multiverse’.

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Supreme Mage, and the Scarlet Sorceress, the most powerful Avenger. But a terrible threat hangs over humanity and the entire universe, one that can no longer be stopped by its power alone. The most surprising thing is that this threat looks exactly like Doctor Strange…

Director Sam Raimi, who expressed a unique worldview, will captivate the entire world with the overwhelming scale and unprecedented visual experience that will transcend time and space!”

‘Strange Doctor in the Multiverse of Madness’ has direction of Sam Raimi (Spider-Man 2) and hits theaters on May 6, 2022.