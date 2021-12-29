BNDES approves loan of R$7 billion for Line 6-Orange

THE BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) approved a loan from BRL 7 billion to the Line 6-Orange of the São Paulo Subway. The amount will be allocated to University Line, concessionaire created by Acciona to manage the 15.3 km branch.

The information was released by the newspaper The state of Sao Paulo this Tuesday (28), but it was not on the bank’s website until the publication of this article.

According to BNDES, half of the financing will be financed by a pool of ten banks whose names have not been revealed. The loan modality is of the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) type, in which the concessionaire will guarantee future revenues from the operation of Line 6, dispensing with guarantees or assets.

The amount is equivalent to practically half of what Acciona will need to invest in the project, budgeted between R$ 15 and 17 billion, but which requires the state government to finance 50% of the investment in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Line 6 ventilation stations and wells

To restart the works just over a year ago, Acciona resorted to bridge loans in addition to transferring part of the company to funds such as French STOA in exchange for an investment of R$317 million. The company also obtained exemption equivalent to BRL 1.2 billion in taxes such as IR and IOF with the federal government.

THE Acciona had said a year ago which was studying loans not only with the BNDES, but also with other international development organizations.

The financing granted by BNDES has a symbolic aspect, as it was precisely the impossibility of a contract of the type with the concessionaire Move São Paulo that stopped the work in 2016. At the time, the partners of the company then responsible for Line 6 (Odebrecht, Queiroz Galvão and UTC) were targets of the Lava-Jato operation and therefore do not have credit in the market.

In addition to the University Line, the state government must also sign a financing contract with the BNDES to pay for its part in the Line 6-Orange project