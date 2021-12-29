Bolsonaro criticized for holidays during rains in Bahia: ‘Vagabundo’ – Politics

Bolsonaro during holidays (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) President Jair Bolsonaro got an unflattering adjective on social media this Tuesday (12/28): bum. The Chief Executive has been heavily criticized by Twitter users for traveling to Santa Catarina, jet skiing and fishing, while residents of Bahia suffer from floods that have destroyed homes and left thousands homeless in the state. The hashtag #BolsonaroVagabundo is the most talked about topic on the social network throughout the day.

“The president is on vacation in Santa Catarina. The vice president is on vacation in the non-flooded part of Bahia. And the country is drifting at full speed, towards the rocks. All that’s missing is the violinists of the Titanic. #BolsonaroVagabundo,” wrote one user .

The Chief Executive arrived in Navegantes, on the north coast of Santa Catarina, this Monday (12/27), and should stay in the state until next week. To journalists waiting for him at the city’s airport, he said he was “taking a break”.

Users also needled the president’s supporters. “Bahia asking for help and this shit vacation. It has to be a lot of shit to still support this shit and it’s no use using the PT’s excuse because it doesn’t stick anymore (it never did)”, declared one user, who was supported by 328 other people who liked the tute.

Artist Orlando Guerreiro commented on the president’s absence from the official agenda as Chief Executive. “Bolsonaro is not on vacation, he is, indeed, missing work, as he has not even transferred the position to the vice-president”, he declared. In the Chief Executive’s agenda, there are no official appointments scheduled.

A user also compared Bolsonaro’s attitude with the last two PT presidents: Lula, who flew over Santa Catarina in 2008 after suffering floods; and Dilma Rousseff, who visited the Kiss Nightclub and cried when she saw the place after the fire that killed hundreds in 2013. “We don’t have a president, we have a vagabond parasite sucking public money and destroying our country,” the user wrote.

Opposition politicians also participated in the hashtag. Federal deputy Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR) stated that Bolsonaro, on vacation, continues to do “nothing in life”. “The president who has never done anything in his life, and while Bahia suffers with so much tragedy and so many homeless people, he continues doing nothing, on vacation and fishing. #BolsonaroVagabundo”, wrote the congressman.

Senator Eliseu Neto (Cidadania-SP) asked his followers to help strengthen the hashtag. “We’re going to help raise this tag. In the middle of a rain disaster in Bahia, the bum is on vacation,” he said.

Singer Zlia Duncan also criticized Bolsonaro’s behavior. “The more people displaced by the floods in Bahia, the more it speeds up jetskiing in people’s faces,” he wrote.

Memes multiply in hashtag: “Didn’t do anything all year and vacation again.”

Netizens also created montages of moments when the president is partying or yawning at official commitments to claim that Bolsonaro “does nothing”. Check out some: