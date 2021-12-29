Bolsonaro’s move to the PL motivates a change of party for at least 40 deputies

RIO — President Jair Bolsonaro’s choice to join the PL will trigger a series of changes of party membership for parliamentarians in the last party window before next year’s elections, between March 3rd and April 1st. Among deputies who will leave the party due to incompatibility with the president, the entry of the Pocket Narist caucus now housed in the PSL, and other rearrangements in the former acronym of Bolsonaro, in the process of merging with the DEM, party leaders estimate that at least 40 parliamentarians are already in bags ready to change acronym. The number should be higher, considering subtitles with no direct link to the recent past or current affiliation of the president.

The party window is the period in which federal or state deputies can change acronym without being punished for infidelity. The PL, currently with 43 deputies, is the largest bench in the Centrão and the third largest in the Chamber. The expectation is that the party will receive around 20 Pocket Members who are still in the PSL — thus surpassing the PT (53 deputies) and, eventually, even the future União Brasil, which will emerge from the merger between the PSL (55 deputies). before the pocketnarista stampede) and the DEM (27).

Receiving the president will also provoke, on the other hand, a flight of parliamentarians from the PL. Two have already announced the departure: the vice-president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (AM), and Cristiano Vale (PA). Ramos, by the way, shouldn’t even wait for the window. He joined the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) with a lawsuit asking for the right to disaffiliate now, without losing his mandate, alleging “changes in direction” of the party. The request was accepted by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who took into account a letter signed by the president of the acronym, Valdemar Costa Neto, stating that his permanence had become “unsustainable”.

The other confirmed departure is because Cristiano Vale, who is heading to the PP, is an ally of the governor of Pará, Hélder Barbalho (MDB), who is against Bolsonaro. The proximity of deputies with rivals of the president can increase the stampede of the PL. This is the case, for example, of Júnior Mano (CE), an ally of former Ceará state governor Cid Gomes (PDT), and of Fabio Abreu (PI), former secretary of Governor Wellington Dias (PT). Edio Lopes (RR) and Fernando Rodolfo (PE) may increase the boat.

The leader of PL at the Chamber, Wellington Roberto (PB), minimizes the exits.

— Faced with an internal situation, he (Ramos) must leave, but it is not a matter for the party. He is very popular in the party – says the leader of the PL in the Chamber.

Ramos is expected to announce his new party only in February. One possibility is to join the PSD, owned by former minister Gilberto Kassab. In Amazonas, Ramos is close to senator Omar Aziz (PSD), state president of the acronym and who antagonized Bolsonaro when presiding over Covid’s CPI.

The lead on the way to PL, however, must be bigger. Elected with the support of the president in 2018, the PSL’s pocket wing had been waiting since 2019 for a signal from Bolsonaro. That year, the president broke with the leader of the party, Luciano Bivar (PE), because of the dispute for control of the party and its millionaire electoral and party funds.

At the time, Bolsonaro left the PSL, but the same could not be done by the deputies due to party loyalty – as it is a position elected by majority vote, the president is not penalized for changing the initials outside the window.

The delay in Bolsonaro deciding which party he would go to was making several deputies apprehensive because of the difficulty in forming local alliances without knowing which party they would go to. A fact outside the president’s decision can now turn time in his favor. As the PSL is finalizing its merger with the DEM, lawmakers will be able to leave the acronym when the new party is formalized, even outside the period provided for by the electoral calendar, without risk of losing their mandate.

The future legend still needs to be ratified by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which should only happen from January. However, as soon as it is authenticated, its members will be able to disaffiliate alleging a change in the party’s statute.

Recently, deputy Carlos Jordy (PSL-RJ) published a photo with Valdemar Costa Neto and the minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, quoted to run for the government of São Paulo. In the caption, the congressman wrote that he was “setting up the details of our going” to the PL.

According to Jordy, the wing most loyal to Bolsonaro in the PSL now has between 26 and 29 federal deputies, among them the president’s own son, Eduardo Bolsonaro (SP), Major Vitor Hugo (GO), Carla Zambelli (SP) and Bia Kicis (DF).

It is not just in the president’s former party that there will be defections to follow Bolsonaro. In the DEM, deputies allied with Pastor Silas Malafaia, who is close to the president, are also expected to migrate to the PL, although they say it is too early to announce the transfer. Sóstenes Cavalcante (RJ), who should chair the Evangelical Parliamentary Front next year, is one of them.

The demist acronym will also lose two federal government ministers. Onyx Lorenzoni, head of the Labor Ministry, should go to PL, as is expected to do by Gilson Machado (PSC), from Tourism. Tereza Cristina, from Agriculture, has her bags ready for the PP.

the favorite bride

The weight loss of the DEM will not only be due to the departure of pocketnaristas. The rift between the president of the acronym, ACM Neto, and former mayor Rodrigo Maia, now without a party, left Maia’s allies waiting for the opportunity to leave. This is the case of Pedro Paulo (RJ), who is expected to follow in the footsteps of his political godfather, the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, who migrated to the PSD. Neto and Maia, however, rehearse a rapprochement in recent weeks, which would open the possibility that the former mayor eventually return to the party.

Another one who is leaving is deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP), who is looking for an acronym more in line with the candidacy of former judge Sergio Moro, supported by the MBL, his political group. Moro joined Somos, and in the state dispute in São Paulo he should support Arthur do Val, also from the MBL, and affiliated with Patriota.

As the loss of many deputies was already predicted by PSL and DEM throughout the year, the creation of União Brasil was seen as a way of survival of the two acronyms. Before the defections, the new party would reach 82 deputies, and would be by far the largest caucus in the Chamber. For the purposes of dividing TV time and electoral background, however, União Brasil will not lose with the departure of parliamentarians. The acronym is the most disputed bride for the 2022 election, with around R$700 million from the electoral fund alone.

The robustness of the new acronym, however, will serve to attract deputies from very different parties and histories, such as Clarissa Garotinho (PROS-RJ) and Felipe Rigoni from Espírito Santo, elected by the PSB and currently in the PSL. In Rio, União Brasil should also receive former governor Anthony Garotinho and the daughter of former president of the Chamber Eduardo Cunha, Danielle.

By March, the formation of alliances and platforms in the states around candidates for president and governor should bring about a change in several other deputies. Parties with strong candidates for majority positions have to offer good electoral cables to deputies seeking reelection. On the other hand, acronyms outside the majority races have the attraction of being able to allocate most of the resources to those who want to renew their mandate in the Chamber.