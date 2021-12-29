Boninho supports Tiago Leifert in bullshit with Ícaro Silva

Boninho came to the defense of Tiago Leifert amid the bullshit of the former BBB presenter with Ícaro Silva. In response to Leifert’s rejoinder, published by him this Monday (27/12), the global director made it clear to whom his support would go: “I’m here, Titi”, he wrote.

In the text that generated the director’s reaction, Leifert says that he was the victim of “cowardice”. “I don’t need to defend myself from anything, I just came here to clarify what I said, and where I am, and what is the heart of this discussion, which is about ingratitude, about hypocrisy and about disrespecting people’s work. If, in order to defend against this, they take the discussion to another sphere and which hurts other people, and which is very serious, I’m really sorry, because that’s not what I said”, he said, in one excerpt. See the full outburst here.

After making controversial statements about the reality show Big Brother Brazil, global actor Ícaro Silva, who is on air as Joseph in Verdades Secretas 2, has become one of the most talked about subjects on the internet. The statement bothered people on social media, some ex-BBBs and even Tiago Leifert, former presenter of the program. The journalist criticized the author's comment and asked Icaro to respect the people who work on the program. "Your opinion about realities is not a constructive criticism, but just a gratuitous aggression to those who never hurt you. By the way, not only did we not harm you, we probably paid your salary in the last one!", wrote Tiago in an Instagram publication. "If you really believe in what you've written, you should be an adult and never again accept work from any company that promotes entertainment that you think is bad", criticized the former presenter again. Internet users criticized the actor's attitude. "Are you saying that you were received on the basis of hatred, but your comment was very characteristic of the hate dynamic that circulates on tt: full of arrogance" and "Amadoh, get off this stage" were some of the negative feedbacks. On the other hand, Icarus also had those who supported him. In the comments of the publication made by him, famous people, including ex-BBBs, came out in defense of the actor. Names such as Manu Gavassi, Babu Santana, Thelma Assis, Fabiula Nascimento and Thiago Lacerda left heartfelt emojis in Ícaro's post. Tiago, in turn, unfollowed former BBB participants who interacted in support of the artist's position. "I conclude by deeply thanking my 'ex-bbbs' friends who called me or sent me messages of support and understanding. Only those who live 'show business' know. Kiss!", concluded the artist.

