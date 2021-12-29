Boninho supports Tiago Leifert in controversy with Ícaro Silva: ‘I’m here’ | celebrities



Boninho and Tiago Leifert – Reproduction

Boninho and Tiago Leifertreproduction

Published 12/28/2021 2:27 PM

Rio – After Tiago Leifert replied to actor Ícaro Silva’s letter this Monday, the director of Rede Globo Boninho took a stand in favor of the former presenter of “Big Brother Brasil” in relation to the controversy that began last week. “I’m here, Titi!”, wrote the person in charge of producing the reality show.

All the controversy started when Icarus was asked if he would be on “BBB 22” on Twitter and called the program “mediocre entertainment”. Next, Tiago responded by suggesting the possibility that the profit from the reality show would pay the actor’s salary, generating a rejoinder by the artist who was part of the cast of “Secret Truths 2”.

In Tiago’s new public demonstration on the matter, which was published on video this Monday, the former presenter spoke about “cowardice” in relation to the attacks he suffered and assured that the recording was not an apology for the actor. Nice supported him.

“Hi, I think you’re probably fed up with the subject by now, maybe you don’t want to watch this video, okay, no problem. It really took me a while to come here, I think I lost the timing of the subject”, began the former presenter of the “The Voice”. Leifert then hinted that his message was misrepresented by the people.

“But it’s just that these last few days were important to cool down the temperature and calm me down too because I thought I had written something super obvious, a simple statement even of how things work, but what I said was thrown somewhere that is not mine, catapulted to places I don’t know and that’s not what I said. And you who follow me know that it’s not what I said, you sent a message,” he commented.