Botafogo hits bases and is close to the signings of Breno and Vinícius Lopes, ex-Goiás

Still warm on the market, the Botafogo is close to closing with the first two players aiming for the 2022 season. Alvinegro hit financial bases with the wheel Breno and forward Vinícius Lopes. The duo created in Goiás should close with Glorioso.

The two are free on the market after leaving Esmeraldino for not reaching an agreement to renew their respective contracts. The trend is for the bonds with Botafogo to be signed by 2024 – both will sign without transfer costs and permanently.

The “Goal” informed that the negotiation by the pair was due to be completed and the THROW! confirmed. Botafogo struggles to hire players for the limited budget and, therefore, still has a lukewarm performance in the market.

Even with the negotiation for SAF being sold to investor John Textor, Botafogo will not ‘get rich’ overnight. The tendency is for this transition process to last up to 120 days and, even when it materializes, it will be something done with a medium-term objective, with accurate investments.

Breno is a midfielder, is 21 years old and played in 20 games last season. He was removed from the main cast of Goiás in September, when he announced that he would not renew his contract. Vinícius Lopes is a side striker, has 22, and scored five goals in 18 matches in 2021.