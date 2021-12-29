Brazil is second country with the most partial criminal justice in the world

Brazilian criminal justice is one of the worst in the world: in the ranking of “World Justice Project: Rule of Law Index 2021“, Brazil occupies the 112th position in the world, among 139 countries evaluated.

Among the metrics used in the research are the effectiveness of investigations, the reasonable length of the process, the capacity for criminal prevention, the impartiality of the justice system, the absence of corruption and respect for due process of law.

respect toreproductionthe rights of prisoners was one of the evaluation criteria.



Even within Latin America, Brazil was below the average, occupying the 20th position among 32 countries.

In the “effectiveness and reasonable duration of the process” measure, Brazil is in position 133 (out of 139), just ahead of Trinidad and Tobago, Peru, Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela. First is Norway, followed by Finland, Denmark, Austria, Sweden and Germany. The US is in the 30th position, while China is in the 69th position.

In the “impartiality” meter of the criminal justice system, which analyzes discriminatory practices and the system’s selectivity, Brazil appears in penultimate position, losing only to Venezuela.

In terms of the effectiveness of the prison system to reduce crime and recidivism, and respect for the rights of prisoners, Brazil was ranked 131st. In this category, the first place is Norway.

The quality of investigations in Brazil is also low and the country occupies the 117th place in the ranking.

The Brazilian position improves when evaluating whether police officers, prosecutors and judges would be corrupt: the country is in 66th place. As for the political independence of the criminal system, Brazil is in 50th place. However, it appears in 119th in the measure of respect for the rights of the accused, as the presumption of innocence.

The World Justice Project (WJP) is an independent, multidisciplinary organization that works to generate knowledge and awareness of the importance of due process in the world. THE “Rule of Law Index” measures how due process is practiced in 139 countries, and has eight indicators.

Click here to see Brazil’s performance