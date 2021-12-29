Brazil reaches 80% of the vaccinated population fully immunized

In Brazil, 80% of the population able to take the vaccine against Covid-19 is immunized with two doses or a single application, in the case of Janssen. The percentage was reached this Tuesday (12/28), according to data from the Ministry of Health. Altogether, there are 143 million people among the entire vaccinated population, which includes 177 million Brazilians aged 12 or over.
Since the start of the vaccination campaign, the Ministry of Health has distributed more than 380 million doses of Covid vaccine to the states and the Federal District.
Of these, 320 million were applied, 161 million Brazilians with the first dose. With the sending of additional shipments, the federative units have already started to reinforce the immunization of Brazilians with the application of more than 16 million doses.
The numbers correspond to the total of doses applied considering the information from the national base of the National Immunization Program (PNI) and from the panels of the state secretariats of Health.
0
Falling Moving Averages
According to the ministerial portfolio, the country has already registered 22.2 million people infected with the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, with 6.8 thousand new cases registered in the last 24 hours.
The moving average of cases stands at 3,800, down 46.8% over the past two weeks.
Regarding deaths, the country recorded 618.5 thousand deaths by Covid-19 – 86 of them in the last 24 hours. The moving average is at 118.29, down 27.65% from 14 days.
Children’s Vaccination
Currently, only people aged 12 and over can be vaccinated against Covid. However, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years will start in January. Currently, the folder promotes public consultation on the subject.
The date had already been anticipated by the metropolises last week. According to sources at the ministry, the vaccination of children will start on January 10th.
The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has already approved the application of the immunizing agent developed by Pfizer for the public from 5 to 11 years old. “The recommendation of the Ministry of Health is for the inclusion of children aged 5 to 11 years in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19 (PNO)”, explained the federal agency, in a statement.
Minister Marcelo Queiroga, in turn, stated that the campaign will prioritize children with comorbidities. The holder of the portfolio also announced that vaccination will only be carried out upon presentation of a medical prescription – a measure that is not a consensus among the units of the Federation. The DF and 16 states will not require a prescription for child vaccination.