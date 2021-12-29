Brazil reaches 80% of the vaccinated population fully immunized

In Brazil, 80% of the population able to take the vaccine against Covid-19 is immunized with two doses or a single application, in the case of Janssen. The percentage was reached this Tuesday (12/28), according to data from the Ministry of Health. Altogether, there are 143 million people among the entire vaccinated population, which includes 177 million Brazilians aged 12 or over.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, the Ministry of Health has distributed more than 380 million doses of Covid vaccine to the states and the Federal District.

Of these, 320 million were applied, 161 million Brazilians with the first dose. With the sending of additional shipments, the federative units have already started to reinforce the immunization of Brazilians with the application of more than 16 million doses.

The numbers correspond to the total of doses applied considering the information from the national base of the National Immunization Program (PNI) and from the panels of the state secretariats of Health.

***Third-dose-against-a-covid The Ministry of Health announced the reduction of the time interval for applying the 3rd dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. The booster can now be taken four months after the 2nd doseRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis ***Third-dose-against-a-covid The decision, implemented by the Health Departments of the states and municipalities, covers all people over 18, regardless of age group or professionAline Massuca/ Metropoles ***Third-dose-against-a-covid Some states, however, have further reduced the interval from one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to another, as is the case in São Paulo Fábio Vieira/Metropolis ***Third-dose-against-a-covid-2 Anyone who took the Janssen vaccine, initially a single dose, should take the second dose two months apart. Five months later, the individual will be able to take the booster.Rafaela Felicciano/Metropolis ***third-dose-against-covid-9 In the case of women who have taken Janssen and are currently pregnant or have recently given birth, they should use Pfizer’s immunizing agent as a booster dose.Gustavo Alcantara / Metropoles ***Third-dose-against-covid-4 The decision to expand the supply of the booster dose was taken based on studies by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation in partnership with the University of OxfordIgo Estrela/Metropolis ***Third-dose-against-a-covid-1 The surveys indicated the need for a booster dose after the first vaccinations against Covid-19, including for those who took JanssenRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis ***micron-and-third-dose-against-covid-2 Due to Ômicron, Health agencies in several countries warn about the importance of applying booster doses to contain the spread of the virus and the emergence of new strainsAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***Third-dose-against-covid-3 Now, the Ministry of Health plans to complete by May 2022 the application of the booster dose for the target audience across the countryRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis 0

Falling Moving Averages

According to the ministerial portfolio, the country has already registered 22.2 million people infected with the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, with 6.8 thousand new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

The moving average of cases stands at 3,800, down 46.8% over the past two weeks.

Regarding deaths, the country recorded 618.5 thousand deaths by Covid-19 – 86 of them in the last 24 hours. The moving average is at 118.29, down 27.65% from 14 days.

Children’s Vaccination

Currently, only people aged 12 and over can be vaccinated against Covid. However, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years will start in January. Currently, the folder promotes public consultation on the subject.

The date had already been anticipated by the metropolises last week. According to sources at the ministry, the vaccination of children will start on January 10th.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has already approved the application of the immunizing agent developed by Pfizer for the public from 5 to 11 years old. “The recommendation of the Ministry of Health is for the inclusion of children aged 5 to 11 years in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19 (PNO)”, explained the federal agency, in a statement.

Minister Marcelo Queiroga, in turn, stated that the campaign will prioritize children with comorbidities. The holder of the portfolio also announced that vaccination will only be carried out upon presentation of a medical prescription – a measure that is not a consensus among the units of the Federation. The DF and 16 states will not require a prescription for child vaccination.