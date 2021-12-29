Brazil will have a new driver’s license in 2022; see model

Last Thursday (23), the Federal Official Gazette published the new design of the National Driver’s License (CNH), which will be used in Brazil as of June 1, 2022. Established by Council Resolution No. 886 National Transit (Contran), the new model will begin to be implemented as requests for issuance, renewal and duplicate requests occur, in other words, there is no need for immediate exchange of the document.

Issued predominantly in green and yellow, the new driver’s license may be issued in physical, digital or both, as desired by the driver. The model displays a table to identify what type of vehicle the driver is able to drive. The first column will contain the CNH category, followed by a picture of the car and an indication of whether the license holder is able to drive it.

More details of the new CNH

Chart of the new CNH will show the types of vehicles that the driver is able to drive. (Source: Contran/Disclosure.)Source: Contran

The new driver’s license will expressly provide information on whether the driver uses the document for paid activity and will include a field to show any medical restrictions. Another novelty will be the inclusion of the letter “D” to indicate that the holder of the license has a definitive driver’s license or a letter “P”, indicating that the driver is newly licensed and has only permission to drive.

As for the QR Code, a feature already available in all driver’s licenses issued from 2017 onwards, the standard will be maintained. The code present in the new CNH will store all the information in the document, even the driver’s photo, excluding only the signature elements.