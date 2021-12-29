‘Brazilian man says he loves and betrays’

Thayane Lima, former sister-in-law of digital influencer Felipe Neto, nudged the famous man after he put an end to his relationship with Bruna Gomes through a phone call on Christmas Eve.

Without naming names, Lima said that he received several messages from his followers on Instagram wanting to know her opinion about “the gossip that is going on”, and said “he doesn’t find anything”, but he pondered that there are “things that happen and at the time we he doesn’t understand”, but, he emphasizes, “then we realize what a deliverance it is”.

“I just got home and my direct is jammed with messages from you guys sending me a screenshot of the gossip going on, right? Asked what I think. I don’t think anything, I don’t have to find anything in this life. is that there are things that happen in our lives, that we don’t understand at the time, but then we realize what a great deliverance it is. Understanding will understand,” he declared.

Thayane, who is ex-fiancée of Luccas Neto, Felipe’s brother, reiterated that he doesn’t have “to find anything”, but rather to focus on his life. However, she polemicized when making a comparison between Brazilian men and foreign men, stating that Brazilians “swear in your face that they love you, and betray you”, unlike the gringos.

“The Brazilian swears to your face that he loves you, that you are the woman of his life, that you are the woman of his life and that you’ve always wanted in life… And he betrays you. I think putting it on the scale is better stay with the same gringo,” he added.

Felipe Neto and Bruna Gomes announce the end of their engagement

The announcement of the end of the engagement of Felipe Neto and Bruna Gomes was communicated by the influencer on her Instagram profile. In a text shared with her followers, she said that she was surprised by the YouTuber’s attitude, as there was “no frank, mature and honest conversation”, and that it ended with a phone call.

Felipe Neto also spoke in a post signed by his advisor, saying only that he will remain away from social media for as long as he deems necessary: ​​”Felipe thanks everyone for their affection and concern, to those who have been following his work for years and who truly root for your happiness, well-being and mental health”.