British Scientists Reveal New Symptoms of Omicron Variant

A few months ago, the list of symptoms that was synonymous with Covid-19 involved dry cough, high fever, and loss of smell and taste. Today, with the arrival of vaccines and also with the omicron variant — and a greater number of mutations in the virus around the world — these symptoms are already different.

A British poll revealed that, today, only 50% those infected still experience the classic symptoms of the disease. The analysis was based on information provided by volunteers in the ZOE COVID application, funded by the UK government.

The study is preliminary, that is, it was not peer-reviewed or even published in a scientific journal. The number of survey participants was also not disclosed.

In the study, scientists focused on data from London, where the prevalence of the omicron variant is higher than in other regions of the UK. Recent data were compared with those obtained in October, when the delta variant was dominant.

No significant differences were seen between the two variants. However, scientists have shown that the symptoms caused by the omicron variant are lighter than those seen at the start of the pandemic. In fact, they resemble a common cold, with a runny nose, headache and sneezing.

At first glance, this sounds positive, but not quite. The chances of developing the disease seriously are much smaller, but omicron has already proved to be much more transmissible than delta, for example. To get an idea, the new variant has already been detected in more than 110 countries.

Because of this, it is important that potential patients seek testing for Covid-19—whether RT-PCR or antigen—even with mild symptoms. Continuing to spread the virus without having confirmation of your health status can cause the number of cases to soar again — overwhelming hospitals per table.