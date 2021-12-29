Britney Spears Speaks of Possible Return to Music: ‘I’m Afraid of People and Business’ | Pop & Art

Britney Spears spoke of a possible return to music after 13 years under a tutelage that took away her control of her personal and professional affairs. She hinted that she is not ready yet and remains afraid of people and “industry”.

Britney, who is now 40, said in a long Instagram post on Monday that she wants to “challenge herself a little more and do things that scare me but not too much” by 2022.

“I think it seems strange to most that I don’t even make music anymore… people have no idea of ​​the terrible things they’ve done to me personally and what I’ve been through, I’m afraid of people and the business!!!”, wrote the singer, who last performed in public in October 2018.

“Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying ‘fuck you’ in a way, when in fact it only benefits my family by ignoring my real work. It’s as if I subconsciously let them win,” he added.

Britney, who is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari, complained to the judge in charge of her guardianship earlier this year that she thought her father, Jamie Spears, was controlling.

Jamie Spears was removed from the role of tutor in September. He says his only goal was to help his daughter rebuild her career after she suffered a mental breakdown in 2007 and that he has always acted in her best interests.