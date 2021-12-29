Brokerage draws R$ 50 thousand for those who invest in Tesouro Direto

With high inflation and consecutive increases in the Selic rate, fixed income has once again attracted the attention of Brazilian investors. Currently, government bonds are paying double-digit annual yields, somewhere around 5% above inflation.

Aiming at this high, the Vitreo brokerage innovated and created the “Treasury of Virada”. The Treasury of Virada is a special bonus for Fixed Income investors, where the chance of winning prizes is much greater than betting on “Mega da Virada”.

Investors compete for prizes ranging from R$10 thousand to R$50 thousand, investing in Treasury bonds starting at R$200 in a Treasury bond. Vitreo created the campaign with the objective of encouraging investments in Tesouro Direto.

Currently, it is possible to invest in government bonds with amounts starting at R$30, and the brokerage does not charge an account opening fee and the administration fee for investments in the Treasury is also zeroed.

By participating in the campaign, investors can count on the return of fixed-income securities and can also receive extra money through the Vítreo drawing.

How the Treasure of the Turn will work

Everyone who invests in the Treasury during the Treasury of Virada campaign will receive a number to compete in the draw that will be held on January 7th.

The minimum investment amount is R$200, however, the more you invest in the Treasury, the greater your chances of earning. See how the campaign coupons will be distributed:

Applying from BRL 200 to BRL 2 thousand, you receive 1 coupon;

R$ 2 thousand to R$ 3 thousand, receive 2 coupons;

Above R$3,000, you receive 1 coupon for every R$1 thousand invested.

The promotion is valid until this Wednesday (29th), applications made after that date or redeemed before the draw (January 7th), are not eligible for the campaign.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / shutterstock.com