Bruna Gomes exchanges unfollows with Felipe Neto’s family after finishing

This Monday (27), Felipe Neto and Bruna Gomes took some fans by surprise when they announced the end of their five-year relationship. Today (28), the influencer stopped following her ex and even some of Felipe’s family members. Despite this, for now Bruna is still followed by him.

According to the “Gossip no Insta” profile, Luccas Neto, Felipe’s brother, would have unfollowed the former sister-in-law on social networks. After that, Bruna would have reciprocated the youtuber gesture. In the comments, fans of the duo also noticed that Luccas’ wife, Jessica Diehl, and his mother, Rosa Neto, no longer appear in the accounts followed by Bruna.

Amidst several speculations about the breakup, Felipe Neto decided to announce the termination out of respect for fans, and stated that he will remain away from the networks indefinitely. “Felipe Neto’s press office informs, especially to his fans, that the communicator’s relationship with digital influencer Bruna Gomes came to an end after almost five years. Felipe thanks everyone for their affection and concern, to those who have been following his work for years and who truly root for his happiness, well-being and mental health”, began the text.

Also, the digital influencer team asked for respect at this delicate time and that people not listen to false news about the breakup. “Felipe will remain away from social media for as long as he deems necessary, until he feels fully prepared to return. On behalf of the entire team that is by Felipe’s side, we ask that you not invent or believe in theories and stories about the termination”, finished.

Bruna Gomes also spoke about the case, and said that she was surprised by the “immature” breakup on Christmas Eve. “In view of the news, comments and, mainly, the position taken by one of the protagonists, who, in the first analysis, should protect the family nucleus he constituted; avoiding speculations and distortions of the truth, it’s up to me to clarify and take a stand”, started.

“On the 25th of Christmas, I was surprised by a phone call from my partner, with whom I shared a life together in recent years, Felipe Neto, putting an end to our relationship. So YES it’s true! We no longer share life interests in communion”, said. The digital influencer admitted that she was just as surprised as the audience, mainly because she didn’t receive many explanations from her ex-boyfriend. “Contacted by phone and text messages, without having a frank, mature and honest conversation, as it should be between those who lived under the same roof”, lamented.

Gomes, however, pondered saying that it was not up to her “to judge anyone, much less their motives”. “In the end, it will always be us with our consciences and mirrors. impossible to lie to them“he mused. The young woman concluded by alleging that she will seek the support of family and friends at this time, and intends to take all of this in a “mature and serene” way, letting her official spokesperson speak out publicly when necessary. “Finally, I inform you that the technical side, about which I know little, at least at this first moment, will be led by Dr. Luiz Felipe Rangel Aulicino and professionals associated with him. […] There will be many versions, only one truth!”.