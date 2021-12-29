Bruna Gomes stops following Felipe Neto on social media | celebrities



Felipe Neto and Bruna Gomes – instagram reproduction

Posted 29/12/2021 10:17 | Updated 12/29/2021 10:46 AM

Rio – The influencer Bruna Gomes, ex-girlfriend of Felipe Neto, stopped following youtuber on social networks. Bruna also stopped following her ex’s relatives, such as Luccas Neto, Felipe’s brother, and Jessica Neto, Luccas’ wife. Until this morning, Felipe Neto is still following his ex-girlfriend.

Felipe Neto recently announced the end of the relationship with the influencer in a statement on social media. “Felipe Neto’s press office informs, especially to his fans, that the communicator’s relationship with the digital influencer Bruna Gomes came to an end after almost five years. Felipe thanks everyone for their affection and concern, to those who have been following him for years. their work and that they truly root for their happiness, well-being and mental health”, said the youtuber advisor.

“He will remain away on social media for as long as he deems necessary, until he feels fully prepared to return. On behalf of the entire team that is alongside Felipe, we ask that you not invent or believe in theories and stories about the breakup,” finished.

Bruna then announced that Felipe was the one who ended the relationship and that he contacted her by phone on Christmas Day. “I was surprised by a phone call from my partner, with whom I shared a life together in recent years, Felipe Neto, putting an end to our relationship. So, yes, it’s true,” said the influencer.