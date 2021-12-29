Bus accident in Monlevade leaves two dead on BR-381

A serious accident happened at dawn today on BR-381, in João Monlevade, involving a chartered bus that was going from Minas Gerais to Guarapari, in Espírito Santo. Two people died on the spot and more than 40 were referred for hospital care. The information was confirmed by the PRF-MG (Federal Highway Police of Minas Gerais) to the UOL.

The vehicle was carrying 47 people, including the driver, and landed on a cliff about 30 meters high, located at km 356 of the highway. According to information from the PRF, two people died at the scene of the accident.

The driver informed police that the vehicle left the lane after he felt a sudden illness. Due to the overturning, the road was closed until shortly after 3 am.

The victims were transferred to the Hospital Margarida. At the unit, 44 people received medical care. Two of them needed to undergo surgical procedures and remain hospitalized.

Another victim is under observation and the others were released and directed to the city’s hostel. The information was confirmed by the press office of the hospital unit. According to Hospital Margarida, details about the health status of the victims will not be informed.

PRF also informed that the bus is part of the Buser fleet, a collaborative bus charter platform. “The driver underwent a breath test and the result was negative, for alcohol consumption”, detailed in a note to the Highway Police.

THE UOL contacted the company that manages the bus application and is waiting for a position on the case.

