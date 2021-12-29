bus crashes into a bluff and kills two people – Gerais

Rescue teams and residents of the region helped to evacuate the victims (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure)

Two people died in an accident involving a bus that was going from Belo Horizonte to Guarapari, on the coast of Esprito Santo, late this Tuesday night (28/12) on BR-381, in Joo Monlevade, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais.

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the bus was carrying 47 people, including the driver, and left the lane at km 356. The vehicle was providing Buser service, according to the police. “The driver claimed he felt a sudden illness. The driver underwent a breathalyzer test and the result was negative for alcohol consumption”, informs the PRF.

The vehicle fell off a cliff of approximately 40 meters and the Fire Department was called in to rescue the victims. According to the military, died a woman, whose body was found in the back of the bus, and a man, rescued in the front of the vehicle.

In addition to the military, the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu), a volunteer rescue team and people from the region helped with the work.

In all, 34 people are in hospitals in the region. Three were taken by Samu to Hospital Nossa Senhora das Dores, in Itabira, and the other 31, to Hospital Margarida, in Joo Monlevade, led by volunteers. Also according to the firefighters, 11 people without apparent injuries were also taken to Hospital Margarida in an Escon Viao collective, which supported the hospital on the spot.