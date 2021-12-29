Camilla de Lucas gains morale at Globo and is cast in BBB22’s TV news program

Globo will bet on Camilla de Lucas, an influencer who was successful at Big Brother Brasil 21, to cover BBB22. The 24-year-old from Rio de Janeiro will present the program A Eliminação, broadcast by Multishow on Wednesday nights after the definition of which participant will leave Globo’s reality show.

The information was confirmed in a statement sent by Globo this Wednesday (28). Camilla will replace Viviam Amorim, the BBB17 runner-up who presented the attraction this year, but who is pregnant with her first child. Along with the carioca, will follow the presenter Bruno de Luca.

Elimination will maintain the format that it has consecrated in recent years: the participant rejected by the public that week will go through a complete hearing and will see all the controversial moments within the confinement. The attraction usually lasts an hour and a half and airs before Globo’s live show.

Camilla de Lucas continues to gain momentum in the company. Since leaving BBB21 as one of the finalists alongside Juliette Freire and Fiuk, the influencer has participated in other projects, such as The Masked Singer Brasil. She is also expected to appear in series as an actress.

BBB22 has several new features for the new edition. The main one is the presentation of Tadeu Schmidt in place of Tiago Leifert, who left after five editions. Rafael Portugal, who headed the CAT BBB, also left the mood board and gave way to Dani Calabresa. Comedian Paulo Vieira will have a space of his own and will make O Brasil Tá Lascado.

The program is scheduled to premiere on January 17th. The first The Elimination in Multishow goes on air on the 19th. Multishow celebrates the arrival of a new season of reality, which usually yields its best ratings during the year.