Cantor Zé Felipe is diagnosed with viral pneumonia

After appearing visibly dejected in Stories, Zé Felipe’s advisors confirmed that the singer needed to seek medical attention this Tuesday (28/12) and was diagnosed with viral pneumonia. There is still no further information on the artist’s clinical condition and not even an opinion on how his concert schedule will be for the last days of the year.

According to Zé Felipe’s advisor, in addition to the viral pneumonia, he was diagnosed with acute tonsillitis. Because of the state that had already been presenting in recent days, he had to cancel his last show that would take place in Espírito Santo on 12/26.

The staff is still awaiting a medical report and informs that it will soon announce more information about the singer’s condition, as well as his schedule.

