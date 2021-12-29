Captain of Santos, Sandro talks about expectations for Copinha: “Realization of a dream”

Santos remains firm in its preparation for the São Paulo Football Junior Cup. O Peixe debuts at the tournament on January 3, at 9:45 pm (GMT), in front of Operário-PR, at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara.

This Tuesday, the club held another training session at CT Rei Pelé. After the activities, full-back Sandro Perpétuo commented on the boys’ expectations for the competition.

“The expectation is very good. Since I arrived here at the club, I’ve always dreamed of playing the São Paulo Cup, I accompanied them all, seeing the presence of the fans and the magic that Meninos da Vila had. It will be a dream come true, expectations are very high. May we have a good campaign and achieve our goals,” he told Santos TV.

“The group is united, we are 100% focused, we are working hard, in two periods. We have full conditions to get there and do our work, game by game, for us to get the title,” he added.

This will be the 20-year-old defender’s second Cup. This year, he arrives as one of the main players in the squad. No wonder he is the captain of the cast.

“I believe that my leadership spirit came from childhood, always putting the group’s goals ahead of the individual ones and seeking to be a leader by example. I’m very honored to be the captain of the team and I’m sure the group is united and we’ll look for the result,” concluded Sandro.

Santos is in group 8 of the Copa São Paulo, along with Ferroviária, Rondoniense-GO and Operário-PR.

