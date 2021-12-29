Carille approves and Santos advances in negotiations to hire a foreign defender who belongs to Atlético-MG

Alvinegro Praiano is in talks with the Minas Gerais club to deal with the situations of the two players for the next season

THE saints is attentive behind the scenes of the ball market, eyeing reinforcements to qualify the squad of coach Fábio Carille. After forwarding the signings of Bruno Oliveira and Eduardo Bauermann, Peixe has already defined its next priorities for 2022. At the moment, the names on the agenda in Vila Belmiro are players linked to Atlético-MG and negotiations have already started.

For the midfield sector, Santos wants to close with Nathan, but runs into financial issues. According to “Globoesporte.com”, Peixe does not want to pay 100% of the salaries of the midfielder, 25 years old, and tries to share the value with Galo. Competition is strong and four other teams in the country, like America-MG and Fluminense, are also eyeing the player.

In addition to Nathan, Santos has another name that belongs to the Minas Gerais club on the radar. According to the portal “A Tribuna”, Peixe is interested in the left-back Lucas Hernández, 29 years old, who competed in the last edition of the Brazilian Championship with the shirt of Cuiabá. The Uruguayan is considered experienced and viewed with good eyes to help the youngsters of the cast.

According to the publication, conversations are evolving. With a contract until the end of 2022 at Atlético-MG, Lucas Hernández would arrive at Alvinegro Praiano by loan It is like value of fixed economic rights. With the crowd demanding reinforcements, the president Andrés Rueda, in an interview with Blog Soul Santista, made a request for patience. The agent praised the group and promised punctual signings.

“I often don’t understand the fans’ anxiety for reinforcements. Calm down people! We, for better or worse, have signed nine players this year and several athletes have had their contracts renewed. Renewing with Sandry, Gabriel Pirani and Lucas Braga I consider signings. We managed to renew with practically all the players who moved up from the base to the professional, except Marcos Leonardo. This has to be taken into account. We have a team that I consider strong and that will be matured and strengthened with punctual signings. I’m sure that in 2022 we will play a better role than what was done in 2021“, analyzed Rueda.