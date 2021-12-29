Carille “forgets” Rodriguinho, gives the go-ahead and Santos prioritizes signing another attacking midfielder

The “plan A” of wheel It’s Leonardo Marcos, which has not yet defined its future. THE saints intends to make a decision soon and does not rule out removing the top scorer. According to the journalist Lucas Costa, at the twitter, Peixe has already formalized a proposal for the young man and is waiting for an answer. If it is not accepted, the player has great chances to train separately.

Offer Details:

Salary: 150 thousand

Gloves: 600 thousand

Contract: until 2025

Traffic ticket: 30 million euros

“About Marcos Leonardo, you know me, you know that I don’t like to talk about values, first because there’s no point in promoting gossip on the networks, among the partners. I just like to give information when it comes to fruition. It’s the last one missing from our base. For our part, it’s close. Now it’s in the player’s hand”, said the president, in an interview with Ademir Quintino.

In addition to Marcos, other cases are being analyzed by the board. Weslley Patati, star of the base, has been closely watched by carille and can be used in 2022, as published by “The Tribune”. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is seen as one of the biggest promises of this generation and has a contract only until the end of 2022.

THE saints has already shown interest in renewing the bond and presenting a career plan. Patati wait for a good one Cup and draw even more attention from carille. Today, in the current squad, the coach already has several young people: angelo, Kaiky, Sandry and Gabriel Pirani are options. In addition to Weslley, another one that can paint professionally is Rwan Dry.