Carille is not satisfied with Santos’ medallion and asks for reinforcement for the position

Santos’ sports board is looking for a midfielder, as the Carlos Sanchez he no longer manages to have a good following in the team and does not technically deliver what he played in the recent past. At 37 years old, the player has a contract with Alvinegro Praiano until July 2023, but he can leave the team before that period since he has not been honored by the coach Fabio Carille.

Despite remaining discreet in search of reinforcements, as he cannot afford high expenses due to financial problems, the Fish tried to hire Rodriguinho, who is in the Bahia. Despite a lot of optimism in the initial negotiations, there was no agreement regarding the athlete’s salary and the negotiations were closed. During a live on ‘UOL Sports‘ this Tuesday (28), journalists Gabriela Brino and Mauritius Barros talked about giving up.

“I spoke with Rodriguinho’s manager, they were very optimistic even for this arrival. Santos, financially speaking, cannot invest that high in a guy like him, who earns 400,000 at Bahia today. His contract now expires at the end of December, and Peixe asked him to cut it, at least, by half. So, the team would pay the 200 thousand, which is practically the salary cap“, declared to Gabriela Brino.

“Despite all that, the conversations didn’t reach a common denominator, so the negotiation was really closed. Rodriguinho tried to lower his request as much as possible, but there was no consensus. So today, as Rodriguinho’s level is of high receivables, the conversation was closed and he doesn’t come“, added.

Mauritius analyzed how the arrival of the midfielder the team from São Paulo: “It would be a good yes. Rodriguinho would be welcome at Santos, but then I believe Carlos Sánchez would dance in the dispute to take the place of midfielder on that team. Rodriguinho is more physically capable, hurts less than Sánchez. The Uruguayan is strong, but he was out of action for a long time and came back really bad at the end of last season. A change of air might be good for him and for Rodriguinho too“.