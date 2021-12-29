Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega reveals Regina Casé’s prejudice against the square: “There was a lot”

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega was this Tuesday (28) on the podcast Inteligência Ltda., and spoke about the time that A Praça é Nossa [ainda Praça da Alegria] it was shown by Globo between 1977 and 1978. The bank’s owner also regretted that Regina Casé had refused to record with him because she was part of a popular program. “There was a lot of prejudice”, he assured.

The SBT contractor claims that when he went to deliver the first square on Globo, he made himself available to run the program, an idea that was vetoed by Boni. “He said no, ‘neither you nor Chico [Anysio]’. It has to be someone totally different from your father. If you succeed, your father will succeed, if it fails, your father who is good, you who is bad. the miele [Luiz Carlos] started doing the Praça at Globo. Globo did not swallow A Praça, it was a popular program.”

In Nóbrega’s view, Globo wanted something more elitist, so much so that even with good audience numbers, the program was canceled a little over a year later. And there was prejudice on the part of the broadcaster’s cast towards the humorous. “There was a soap opera, Mirror [Mágico], that Lima Duarte played the role of a failed clown, and Regina Casé was the daughter who was on the rise,” he recalled.

“I want her to be happy”, says Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega

“In the last chapter of the telenovela, I had to go in and there was pressure. ‘It won’t go in’. Lima didn’t, he wanted to go in. To this day, I don’t know why [Regina Casé teve preconceito] I was her father’s friend,” he added.

The veteran recalled a passage when a comment bothered him, but did not specify when that was. “Once she made a comment when I was doing A Praça here in São Paulo and I was winning her show. And she made a comment. ‘Losing is normal, it’s boring to lose to Praça’. I never said anything, I want her to be happy. Nothing against her. Tremendous of an actress, I was very friendly with her father, but I had a lot of prejudice,” he concluded.

