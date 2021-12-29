Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega shocks when he tells what Regina Casé did to him: “Prejudice?”

Carlos Alberto de Nobrega returned to surprise with a statement. The novelty of the time is related to an attitude taken by Regina Case with the old version of The square is ours – at the time, Praça da Alegria. According to the presenter, she would have refused to participate in the attraction, which was on the Globe.

In the Inteligência Ltda. podcast, the famous man detailed the period in which he was still working at the Rio station and recalled that he suffered from prejudice for producing a popular program. According to him, the direction always opted for more “elite” productions.

It all happened in the 1970s.”As soon as they could, they [diretores do canal] they took out the program. It was on the air for a year or so”, remembered. Asked about the decree to end the comedy on the channel, the famous attributed the situation to prejudice.

“It was prejudice, prejudice from soap opera colleagues saying: ‘I’m not going to do it’. There was a soap opera called Mirror [Mágico], that Lima Duarte played a failed clown and Regina Casé was a daughter who was on the rise”, he started.

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega followed: “In the last chapter of the telenovela I had to go in and there was pressure and she said: ‘I’m not going in’. Lima Duarte entered and she did not want to enter to do it. To this day I don’t know why. I was very close to her father. I once made a comment when I was already doing ‘A Praça’ here in São Paulo and I was winning from her program, and she said: ‘Well, if I’m going to lose… it’s boring to lose to A Praça’”.

“I never said anything because I want her to be happy. Nothing against her, on the contrary – tremendous of an actress, I was very good friends with her father [o escritor Geralda Casé], but had prejudice. It’s the same prejudice as today”, he vented.

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega detonates The Farm

Recently, in an interview with RedeTV!’s A Tarde é Sua, he didn’t hold his tongue when shooting at A Fazenda. In the attraction, the presenter detonated the format that is his direct competitor in the audience.

The owner of A Praça é Nossa, even regretted losing audience to a product like the one offered by Record, which, according to him, is a “cool”, “appeal” and “downtown”.

“Losing to an appeal like that. Swear words, rudeness, meanness, bacchanal. That shocks me a lot. All of them in the fridge”, shot Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, disgusted.

