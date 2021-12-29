Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega talks about intrigues with Regina Casé at Globo

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega was present at the Inteligência Ltda. podcast, this Tuesday (28/12), and revealed that he had a falling out with Regina Casé, when he was still working at Globo. The presenter stated that he suffered from prejudice for producing a popular program on the network.

Currently the host of A Praça é Nossa, on SBT, he produced the program when it was called Praça da Alegria, on Globo, in the late 1970s. At the time, Regina Casé refused to record with Carlos Alberto, a fact that he was hired only SBT does not forget. “There was a lot of prejudice”, he said.

In addition, he also recalled that Boni did not let him present the program, saying that he should be a different person from Manuel de Nóbrega so as not to create unnecessary stereotypes. Memories are not good for Carlos Alberto.

“If you succeed, your father will succeed, if it fails, your father who is good, you who is bad. Globo did not swallow A Praça, it was a popular program”, he revealed.

