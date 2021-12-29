Carol Peixinho shows off six packs when posing in a short top and sexy shorts

Carol Fishy stole the show with yet another post on social media. The famous has updated her official Instagram account feed with a photo in which she appears giving “play” on her vacation. On the click in question, the muse comes up with a short top, showing off her six pack, and a short short that makes your legs stand out.

In the short caption of the post, she celebrated the fact that she had a few days of rest ahead of her. “Just to let you know that I’m really ready to live this mini vacation! Me voy!!” she said, who received thousands of likes on her post. In the comments, fans and friends responded with affectionate messages full of praise. “Enjoy it, love!” said a fan. “Very cute,” wrote another.

Check out Carol Peixinho’s post on social media:

Carol Peixinho made revelations

Speaking of Carol Peixinho, it is worth remembering that the famous woman made some revelations about her personal life recently. She gave an exclusive interview to Quem magazine and recalled that she already suffered from some eating problems in her adolescence. She blurted out about it and gave some details.

“I ate compulsively in my teens. I ate three packets of biscuits, drank tea as a sort of laxative. I had moments of ups and downs. I’m dying to debut this show. I want people to know my story and how little by little I inserted it into my life. I’ve always helped friends and colleagues to take care of themselves from the inside out, to get to know each other. I always planted this seed in people’s hearts. I have cellulite, stretch marks! I have my compulsive days, PMS that destroy an entire refrigerator, with a hangover… Like anyone else”, said Peixinho.

Good shape

During another interview, this time for the Extra newspaper, Carol spoke about her body care. During the chat, she said that she enjoys moving around and spoke quickly about her secrets to keeping her curves.

“I like many modalities. Today, I frequently practice weight training, running and wrestling. I love to exercise! I feel an indescribable pleasure and it has been part of my daily life for many years”, said the famous woman, explaining that keeping in good shape is a consequence. “Of course this is good too. But when you exercise frequently and it becomes pleasurable, you can only awaken in you good things”, said the muse.

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ