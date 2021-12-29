Cedae Auction: competition for the West Zone takes place this Wednesday with a minimum bid of R$1.16 billion | Rio de Janeiro

This Wednesday (29) the auction for the exploration of water distribution and sanitation services in the West Zone of Rio and 20 other municipalities takes place. About 2.7 million people live in these areas.

The minimum bid to be made will be R$1.16 billion. The funds go to the government of RJ.

In the first stage of the Cedae auction, in April 2021, block three even received a proposal from the Aegea Consortium.

The group ended up giving up after obtaining the concession of two other larger lots. Now, the government has increased the size of the bloc to make it more attractive.

In addition to the West Zone of Rio and six municipalities that were part of the original proposal, 14 cities were included in the disputed area.

Municipalities that make up the block are:

Good garden

Bom Jesus do Itabapoana

carapebus

Carmo

Itaguaí

Itatiaia

Macuco

Nativity

Paracambi

Pine forest

Piraí

clear river

oysters River

Rio de Janeiro (West Zone/AP-5),

Saint Fidelis

São José de Ubá

Sapucaia

Seropedic

sinkhole

Trajano de Moraes

Brooms.

Whoever wins the dispute commits to invest R$ 4.7 billion to universalize services in the 21 municipalities. In addition, R$ 13.6 billion will be used to guarantee the system’s operation and maintenance over the next 35 years.

Investments of R$1.1 billion are also planned for the first five years to reduce the population in the Guandu River basin. Another R$354 million will be used in undeveloped favelas in the West Zone of Rio.

The government assures that there will be no real increase in Cedae’s current tariff. There is a guarantee to increase the social tariff that currently benefits 13 thousand homeless people. With that, the benefit should reach 136,000 people.

According to Nicola Miccione, secretary of the Civil House, the service will not deteriorate nor will the tariff increase.

“The guarantee is in the contract. The contracts previously established and which are attached to all auction documentation guarantee that the increase in the rate will be exclusively related to the inflation of the sector. Otherwise, the guarantee you have for investments is the holding the auction itself in the grant model, where you have a substantial grant payment by private companies to the states and municipalities, therefore, no company invests the amount it invested and will invest without adequate consideration for services, obviously supervised by an agency supervisory, Agenersa, which is being strengthened by the state government, supervised by the powers, which have been looking at the notices, giving guarantees that they are now notices with absolute regularity, governance, attentive to the best principles of administration, and, therefore, of the other side, you have the population served by this service”

One of the reasons given for the failure of the dispute in April was the presence of drug dealers or militiamen in the areas to be explored in the West Zone of Rio.

Now, two companies have already confirmed that they will participate in the auction: Aegea and Grupo Águas do Brasil. The envelopes will be opened this Wednesday afternoon at B3, the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

According to specialist Cláudio Frichtack, the money obtained from the auction must be invested in infrastructure.