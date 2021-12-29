Celestina cries after tragedy | More Novel

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Celestina is devastated when she loses her great love and accuses Tonico in the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador

In the next chapters of the novel in the times of the emperor, from Globo, Celestina (Bel Kutner) will be devastated to discover the death of her great love, Nino (Raffaele Casuccio). In tears, she finds him lifeless in the newspaper office and accuses Tonico (Alexander Nero) of taking the journalist’s life.

In the scenes, according to the TV News website, Tonico took Nino’s life during a fight. His intention was not to kill the boy, but tragedy happened. So he called Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) to help you invent a cause for the boy’s death that doesn’t involve you. They make it up that there was a robbery followed by death, but Celestina doesn’t believe them.

Upon seeing Nino’s body, Celestina calls Tonico a murderer, but he disguises it and says he was also a victim, as the newspaper’s safe was opened and is empty. She says that the deputy will still pay for the crime he committed and swears revenge against his rival. Even so, Tonico scoffs and says she’s delusional.

++ In the Emperor’s Times: Tonico kidnaps Dolores’ daughter

