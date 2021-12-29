Cellphone earns maximum smack certification; battery lasts 4 days | Cell

Chinese manufacturer Blackview last week launched the BV8800, a smartphone with military resistance and an 8,380 mAh battery that can last up to four days. The cell phone’s technical sheet has elaborated specifications, such as IP69K certification – maximum classification for protection against residues such as dust – and a quadruple camera.

The BV 8800 can be found for prices starting at US$300 on the internet, the equivalent of R$1,690 in direct conversion and without considering taxes.

🔎 Claro faces a shower of complaints on the internet; Light price is affected

2 of 3 Blackview Announces BV8800 with 128GB of Storage — Photo: Playback/Gizmochina Blackview Announces BV8800 with 128GB of Storage — Photo: Playback/Gizmochina

The design of the BV8800 reinforces the idea of ​​resistance in the cell’s structure. On the front, you can find a panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio, drop-shaped notch and marked edges around the screen. At the rear, a frame is present in the finish, as well as the round arrangement placed in the central part of the device.

By accommodating a powerful battery, the structure was necessarily larger, with about 17.7 mm thick. To protect this entire arrangement, the manufacturer has inserted two certifications: IP68 and IP69K, which ensure maximum protection against water and dust. The product also features military resistance, a complement that guarantees durability even after falls or exposure to adverse weather conditions.

The screen is 6.5 inches and uses an IPS LCD technology for the panel. Other highlights on the display are the 90 Hz refresh rate and 480 DPI. With regard to cameras, the phone reserves four lenses, the main one using Samsung JN1 technology, developed by the South Korean giant. The sensors are organized as follows:

Main of 50 MP

8 MP ultra wide

2 MP depth

20 MP Night Vision

16 MP front end

3 of 3 Blackview BV8800 Cameras — Photo: Playback/AliExpress Blackview BV8800 Cameras — Photo: Playback/AliExpress

As for performance, it counts with the help of the MediaTek Helio G96 chip, which works together with 8 GB RAM memory and 128 GB storage. The 8GB + 128GB combination is invariable and there is no mention of memory card support, which makes data expansion impossible.

The 8380 mAh battery cell phone has a 33 W charger in the box. Device power may slow charge replenishment due to component capacity. However, there is no estimate of how long the process might take.

It is worth mentioning that the system used in the BV8800 is the Doke OS, which runs on version 3.0. So far there is no forecast for release in Brazil.