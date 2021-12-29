Celso Portiolli: presenter talks about bladder cancer and says he’s already cured: “I had it, it’s over”

Celso Portiolli spoke about his diagnosis of bladder cancer and tried to calm fans and friends who sought him out in the last 24 hours.

Celso Portiolli spoke about bladder cancer, discovered early on
Celso Portiolli took everyone by surprise by announcing, through his Instagram, your diagnosed of bladder cancer. However, the artist himself was surprised by the repercussions of his story, and needed to clarify some points.

The presenter spoke to Fábia Oliveira’s column on the website “Em Off”, and guaranteed that he is cured. “I want to make just one thing clear, which is scaring a lot of people. The way they’re putting it in the headline… I had cancer, I don’t have cancer. I had a tiny, unique polyp, it took off. I had it, took it away. There is no more”, he revealed.

“Now I’m just going to do an immunotherapy treatment, got it? The way they are putting it, my friends are calling me here almost crying. I had it, it’s over. Beauty? That’s it. It’s OK. Don’t go read the news and have a heart attack there, be sad, end your year-end. No, please. It’s OK. I had it, it’s over. Now it’s just a matter of treating, preventive”, he added afterwards.

The artist spoke about the matter yesterday, through a video posted on his Instagram account, where he said he chose not to tell the news in 2022 and sent a positive message about his cure: “I’m optimistic and with great faith”, he said.

Celso, then, told about the discovery of bladder cancer at an early age. “At the earliest possible stage. This is already good news. In a routine examination. An endoscopic procedure was performed to remove this polyp. And now I will have to do an intravesical treatment inside the bladder, and an immunotherapy called BCG. I will. having to undergo this treatment,” he explained at the time.

